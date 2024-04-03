NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Trading Down 17.5%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) dropped 17.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 3,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 47,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

NWTN Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NWTN

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWTN. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $1,894,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $817,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in NWTN during the first quarter worth $1,166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at $626,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

