Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NAD opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

