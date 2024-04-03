Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:JPC opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $7.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Michael A. Perry acquired 7,900 shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $56,722.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $56,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.