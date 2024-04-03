Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $11.09.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRK. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.