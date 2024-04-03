Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $531,406.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,653,999 shares in the company, valued at $67,904,527.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 96,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,397 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

