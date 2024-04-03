Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $531,406.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,653,999 shares in the company, valued at $67,904,527.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 96,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,397 in the last three months.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Robinhood’s Credit Card Has Call Option Buyers Coming in Hot
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Deeply Undervalued Weibo Stock Is Ripe for a Reversal
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 4 Stocks with Surprisingly Large Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.