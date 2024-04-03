Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NMZ stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $11.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMZ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 62.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 75,576 shares during the period.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

