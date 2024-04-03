Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NMCO opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $11.64.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMCO. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $226,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.