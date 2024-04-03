Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:JFR opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $8.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Banks Think Small Cap Stocks Need to Catch Up: 3 Winners
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.