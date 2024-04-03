Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JFR opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $8.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund news, VP Michael A. Perry acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $57,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,222. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

Featured Articles

