Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NULG. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,461,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,470,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,201,000 after acquiring an additional 488,226 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,306,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 317,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,058,000 after acquiring an additional 106,186 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NULG opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

