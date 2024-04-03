Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JQC opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $5.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JQC. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,818,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,682,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,734,000 after acquiring an additional 987,121 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 952,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 857,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 402,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 779,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 395,442 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.