Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JQC opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $5.65.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
