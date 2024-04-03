Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Price Performance

NPCT stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

Get Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

In other Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 53,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $552,842.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,032,785 shares in the company, valued at $31,268,013.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 77,258 shares of company stock worth $796,408 over the last 90 days.

See Also

