Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAC)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NAC opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.