Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAC opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $122,000.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

