Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund news, VP David J. Lamb purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $66,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

