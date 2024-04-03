Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NEA)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $11.37.

In other Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund news, VP David J. Lamb acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $66,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEA. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 148,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

