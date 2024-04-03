Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NUW opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 51,615 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 81.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 280,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 126,121 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 222,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 69,102 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

