Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $202.89

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $202.89 and last traded at $202.24, with a volume of 95201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

Get Nucor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nucor

Nucor Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.05.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.