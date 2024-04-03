NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. The firm has a market cap of $680,426.00, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.97. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.95.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 150.14% and a negative net margin of 65.46%. Equities analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
