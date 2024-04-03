North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 642 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Barclays started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $293.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,105. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $320.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.