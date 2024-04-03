North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 169 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 2.5% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $546.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $430.03 and a 1 year high of $565.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $549.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.31. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

