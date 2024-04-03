North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for 2.9% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $16,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.95. 74,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,244. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.91 and a fifty-two week high of $256.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.44 and its 200 day moving average is $238.20.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,693.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,016 shares of company stock worth $7,176,180 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

