North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $11.65 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 2.1% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.10. 1,069,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $216.44.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

