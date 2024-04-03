North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Cuts Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. UFP Industries makes up approximately 2.8% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned 0.19% of UFP Industries worth $15,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 64.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UFPI. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of UFP Industries stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.12. The stock had a trading volume of 50,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,797. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.49. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $128.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.01 and its 200 day moving average is $111.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,437,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

