Node AI (GPU) Trading 66.4% Higher This Week

Node AI (GPU) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Node AI has traded 66.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Node AI token can now be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00003553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Node AI has a total market capitalization of $208.33 million and $8.11 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Node AI Token Profile

Node AI launched on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,809,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,809,763 with 90,264,133 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 2.31971174 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $7,554,496.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Node AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

