NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 1.5%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.47. 14,270,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 57,166,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.74.

Get NIO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

NIO Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.