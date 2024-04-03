NFT (NFT) Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00007605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00014638 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00022942 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001648 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00013628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,546.48 or 1.00107964 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00134967 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

