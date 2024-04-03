NFT (NFT) 1-Day Volume Tops $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007758 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00023391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00014685 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001643 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,068.60 or 0.99835368 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00135311 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.