Nexum (NEXM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $95,640.05

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Nexum token can now be bought for $0.0597 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nexum has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nexum has a total market cap of $149.14 million and approximately $95,640.05 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nexum

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Buying and Selling Nexum

