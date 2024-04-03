Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives $193.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXST. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NXST stock opened at $167.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $187.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.45.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $244,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,525 shares in the company, valued at $751,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at $101,032,784.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $244,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,508 shares of company stock worth $7,487,950. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

