Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Shares Gap Up to $35.84

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.84, but opened at $36.96. Newmont shares last traded at $36.36, with a volume of 2,073,607 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Argus lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.97.

Newmont Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -42.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 242.2% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

