Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Citigroup

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nevro from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nevro from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.85.

Shares of NVRO traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,702. Nevro has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $39.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.35. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Nevro by 174.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nevro by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nevro by 170.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

