Neutrino USD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,023.95 (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for about $0.0447 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $27.90 million and approximately $7,023.95 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

