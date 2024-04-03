Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Trading Up 4.3%

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) was up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.34. Approximately 257,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 422,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NMRA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

