nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $37.38, but opened at $36.00. nCino shares last traded at $35.92, with a volume of 223,959 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Pamela Kilday sold 1,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $27,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Kilday sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,930 shares in the company, valued at $763,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,270. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

nCino Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in nCino by 36.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in nCino by 682.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after acquiring an additional 564,654 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

