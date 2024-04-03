Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Up to $24.45

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.45, but opened at $25.57. Nayax shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 462 shares.

Nayax Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $840.96 million, a P/E ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $66.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

About Nayax

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYAX. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 873.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nayax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 221.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Further Reading

