Navcoin (NAV) Reaches Market Cap of $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $32,054.62 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0574 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00106240 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00035401 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00016448 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003022 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 47% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.