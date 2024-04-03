National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Down to $8.45

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.45, but opened at $8.03. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 35,515 shares trading hands.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NESR. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1,641.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company's Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

