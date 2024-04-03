MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Holdings Trimmed by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,803 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned about 0.12% of MP Materials worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MP Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MP Materials stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.94. 882,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,118. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.85 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

