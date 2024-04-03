Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Capitalization Tops $367.73 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $367.73 million and approximately $12.45 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000650 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00070395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00027861 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00016532 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006611 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001398 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,112,746,007 coins and its circulating supply is 852,372,473 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

