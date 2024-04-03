Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $51.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 2.00.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $165.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,899,000 after acquiring an additional 519,892 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 777,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after purchasing an additional 298,629 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 281.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,058,000 after buying an additional 261,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 51.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 635,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 215,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

