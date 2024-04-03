MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Gap Up to $67.10

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.10, but opened at $68.45. MoneyLion shares last traded at $68.86, with a volume of 23,785 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ML shares. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $761.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.71.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $57,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MoneyLion news, insider Timmie Hong sold 25,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,217.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,729.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $57,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,111 shares of company stock worth $9,789,064 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MoneyLion by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33,878 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,046 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SVB Financial Group bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

