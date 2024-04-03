MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.25.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ML. TheStreet upgraded MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ML
Insider Activity at MoneyLion
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.
MoneyLion Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. MoneyLion has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $79.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $705.89 million, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.71.
MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MoneyLion will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MoneyLion
MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MoneyLion
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Deeply Undervalued Weibo Stock Is Ripe for a Reversal
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 4 Stocks with Surprisingly Large Short Interest
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 6 Mortgage REITS: How Badly Could Rising Rates Hurt Them?
Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.