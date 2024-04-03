MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ML. TheStreet upgraded MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $57,739.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at $472,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 25,157 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,637,217.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,729.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,111 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,064. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. MoneyLion has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $79.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $705.89 million, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.71.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MoneyLion will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

