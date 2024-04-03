Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $10.23

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.23, but opened at $9.97. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 365,893 shares.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $122.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,787,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,493,000 after acquiring an additional 727,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,508,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,091,000 after purchasing an additional 115,364 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,968,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,563,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,513,000 after buying an additional 40,417 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,966,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,970,000 after buying an additional 357,659 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

