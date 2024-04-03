Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $10.23

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.23, but opened at $9.97. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 365,893 shares.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $122.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
