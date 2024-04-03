MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $1,704.56

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,704.56, but opened at $1,645.01. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $1,674.98, with a volume of 422,460 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,074.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,060.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total transaction of $3,262,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total transaction of $3,262,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.39, for a total transaction of $255,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,396 shares of company stock valued at $95,168,415 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,558,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $984,631,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,151,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,612,000 after buying an additional 24,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,518,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

