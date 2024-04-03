MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

MMT stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $4.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46.

Institutional Trading of MFS Multimarket Income Trust

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $981,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 14.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 458,439 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 58,799 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.