MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
MMT stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $4.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
