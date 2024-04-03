MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MIN opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $2.88.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate Income Trust

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIN. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 959,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 14.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,154,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 130,330 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

