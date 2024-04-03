MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,343. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $3.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 930,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,038,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,293,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 723.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 352,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 309,480 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

