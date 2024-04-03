MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CXE traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. 11,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,471. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $3.67.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.