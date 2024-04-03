MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

MCR stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $337,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 18.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 142,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

