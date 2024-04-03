Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.5 %

MTD opened at $1,321.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,252.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1,156.34. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $428,679,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,798,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,589,000 after buying an additional 95,421 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after buying an additional 67,758 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

